Join the dots on the Artmap trail

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Artists from across Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Lorn are preparing to throw open their studio doors for this year’s Artmap Argyll open studio event with the launch of the Artmap Studio directory 11.

This is the 11th year of the Red Dot Trail, but for the first time the event will be held over two consecutive weekends. Traditionally taking place over the August bank holiday weekend, which this year runs from Friday August 24-Monday August 27, some artist studios will also open the following Saturday and Sunday – September 1-2.

Known locally as the Red Dot Trail due to participating artists displaying a red dot and number outside their studio, this open weekend gives visitors the opportunity to visit artists in their studios and see how they work.

Artmap Studio directories are available from outlets across Argyll or online at www.artmapargyll.co.uk

PICS: no_a29artmap1