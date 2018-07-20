Sports club lotteries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drawn on Monday July 16, Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers were 12, 15 and 17.

There were no winners, so next week’s prize will be £400.

Also drawn on Monday, Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery numbers were 1, 6, and 8.

There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £400.

Inveraray Shinty Club’s lottery numbers were 3, 6 and 18.

There were no winners this week, so next week’s prize will be £900.