Sports club lotteries
Drawn on Monday July 16, Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers were 12, 15 and 17.
There were no winners, so next week’s prize will be £400.
Also drawn on Monday, Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery numbers were 1, 6, and 8.
There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £400.
Inveraray Shinty Club’s lottery numbers were 3, 6 and 18.
There were no winners this week, so next week’s prize will be £900.