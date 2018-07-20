Lochgilphead Parish Church hosts coffee morning
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
The annual Lochgilphead Parish Church guild coffee morning kicked off on Saturday July 14 to great enthusiasm.
Goodies in the form of cakes, jams and tea were sold to many sweet-toothed buyers, raising more than £500 for the church.
PIC:
Gracie Shankley helps Ishbel MacArthur sell cakes.
Matt McGinley enjoys a cup of tea.
Nora McArthur and Andrina Mackinnon
There was a good turnout