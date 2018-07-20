Lochgilphead Parish Church hosts coffee morning

The annual Lochgilphead Parish Church guild coffee morning kicked off on Saturday July 14 to great enthusiasm.

Goodies in the form of cakes, jams and tea were sold to many sweet-toothed buyers, raising more than £500 for the church.

 

Gracie Shankley helps Ishbel MacArthur sell cakes.

Matt McGinley enjoys a cup of tea.

Nora McArthur and Andrina Mackinnon

There was a good turnout

 