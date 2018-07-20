It’s a gas as Dochas Centre wins Calor cash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Mid Argyll charity can create the safe space it wants in a new building after receiving important grant funding.

The Dochas Centre is one of just five UK groups to be awarded grant money through the Calor Rural Community Fund.

The £5,000 grant will go towards installing hospital standard non-slip flooring in an extension currently being added to its Lochgilphead premises.

Success in the Calor programme only came about through the support of the public, who were able to vote for their favourite project. The top ten vote-winners were whittled down by an independent panel to reach the final five successful projects.

Catherine Paterson of the Dochas Centre said:’Thank you to everyone who voted for us because that is what’s helped us get there.’

The Dochas Centre offers help and support to people caring for others, and is celebrating its 20th birthday in 2018.