Inveraray Golf Club Fraser Quaich pairs

The Fraser Quaich pairs competition played today was won by John Smylie and Derek McCulloch.

John and Derek shot a combined score of 69 to win by four shots from Don Aitchison and DJ MacDonald, who finished on 73.

The Inveraray Golf Club gents open is set for Saturday July 28.

Entry price is £10 with first, second and third place prizes at £75, £50 and £25 respectively. Sponsored by The George Hotel, there are prizes for nearest the pin, longest drive and a raffle.

Tee times available are 7.30am to 8.30am, 10.30am to noon, and 2pm to 3.30pm. To book call or text 07527 929843 or email IGC.matchsecretary@hotmail.co.uk