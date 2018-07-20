Graham Love is leaving MacPool

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Graham Love is moving on from Lochgilphead’s MacPool at the end of July.

MacPool will be looking to recruit a new pool manager after the summer. In the meantime, Kirsty Young will be taking over as acting manager.

Kim Ritchie said: ‘Graham has done a fantastic amount for the pool over the there years we have known him.

‘We’re sorry that he is not going to be with us on our exciting redevelopment project, but we wish him all the best for the future.’

The MacPool redevelopment project is currently under way, led by Andy Knox, technical director of MACEL (Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Ltd).

More news on the project to follow soon.

Graham Love will be missed by all the MacPool staff and dolphins. 08_a29Dolphins10