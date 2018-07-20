Family fun in Skipness Village Hall

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It’s going to be a busy few days in Skipness Village Hall as organisers get ready to host two family-friendly events.

The ever popular family ceilidh takes place tonight (Friday July 20) starting at 8.30pm with music from Ross McPherson’s band. Tickets are available at the door at £8 for adults, £2 for children and under-12s going free.

This is followed on Wednesday July 25 by a sale of work. Starting at 3pm, this event, which has run every year since 1910, includes their famous teas together with baking stall, sales tables and indoor and outdoor games.

Both events are raising funds to upgrade the heating system in St Brendan’s Church.