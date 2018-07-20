Cinema paradiso as Screen Machine parks up in Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A familiar large blue lorry rolled into Lochgilphead recently, offering the latest movies to the public for two nights.

The cinema on wheels parked itself outside Kilmory resource centre for movie buffs to enjoy on Tuesday July 10 and Wednesday July 11, with screenings of Gnomeo and Juliet sequel, Sherlock Gnomes; superhero epic Avengers: Infinity War Part I; and LGBT rom-com, Love, Simon.

The Screen Machine has a busy few weeks ahead. After leaving Lochgilphead the mobile cinema moved to Jura, then Tarbert, and is parking up on Isle of Arran today (July 20).

The Screen Machine will roll back into Lochgilphead in January 2019.

PICS:

Hard to believe there’s a cinema in there. no_a29screenmachine01

Bigger than most rural cinemas and definitely cleaner than city cinemas. no_a29screenmachine02