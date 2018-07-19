We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Roots, Shoots and Leaves is a practical, hands on, 20-week horticulture course in Blarbuie Woodland. Every Monday from April 30, from 10am-3pm the free course will take you through the growing season, from preparing the soil and sowing seeds through harvesting crops, all with the help of horticulturist Daniel Griffiths.

The course is broken down into four sections:

Down-to earth-basics where you will learn the ins and outs of soils, fertilisers and pH, organic methodology and composting techniques.

Plantsmanship is naming, types and situation, propagation, planting and pruning.

Garden experience with growing your own crop, pests and diseases, wildlife and weeds, as well as crop maintenance and harvesting.

Landscape, garden and woodland contructions will introduce how to raise beds and paths, ornamental fencing, plant supports, and build cold frames and bird boxes.

Priority will be given to students signing up for the full course, although where space allows students can sign up for individual sessions.

For more information and to book email blarbuiewoodland@hotmail.co.uk or phone Sally on 01546 510589