Edwards wins fifth Mach 1 Rally

The fifth Mach 1 Rally took place in very mixed weather conditions but provided possibly the best event yet, in a weekend which saw spins, stalls and the first ever trackside proposal.

It wasn’t just the 3,500 crowd who said ‘I do’ to the Mach 1 as Subaru Impreza driver Scott McMinn went down on one knee to propose to his co-driver Mary Pierotti during the halfway stage. Mary said ‘yes’ with the team going on to finish the rally in 16th place.

Winner Bruce Edwards, and co-driver Jim Smith, in 105.18 minutes, virtually destroyed their car’s bodywork as they battled round the 12 stages marked by surprisingly solid hay bales.

Mid Argyll’s Jamie Miller finished a credible 19th overall and third in Class 2 in his Citreon C2 in its first event.

On his Facebook page Jamie wrote: ‘First time driving the car, came away with a very surprising 19th overall, 3rd in class 2 after 2 days of rallying in very different conditions. What a crackin little car!

‘Excellent event as always, loved every minute…..even whilst pirouetting in front of everyone!! Thanks to all the sponsors, it’s greatly appreciated.’

As he held the winner’s cup, Edwards added: ‘I have waited a long time to get my hands on one of these trophies.

‘It has been a great weekend, we all need to thank Dunfermline Car Club and its team, all the officials really deserve our appreciation.

‘Machrihanish airbase is a great venue and especially challenging in the wet. I’d also like to thank Gordon Morrison and Calum Macpherson and Ian Paterson and Callum Shanks for chasing us throughout.

Morrison and Macpherson were second in 105.34 followed by the third placed Paterson and Shanks in 106.30.

Chief marshal Keith Cowan added his praise for the event and said: ‘It is a superb event, we love coming here and it is a terrific venue.’

Winners Bruce Edwards, and co-driver Jim Smith are presented with their trophy by secretary of the meeting Trix Grant. 25_c29machone01

Bruce Edwards and Jim Smith’s Darien in the white Darien on Sunday’s rain soaked track.

Mid Argyll’s Jamie Miller’s Citreon C2 on Saturday a_29mach101