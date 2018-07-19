Announcements 13/07/18 – 19/07/18

BIRTHS

LIVINGSTONE

William and Laura (née Dodd) are delighted to announce the birth of their son, William John, on July 12, 2018 at Campbeltown Hospital. First grandson for William,Margaret, John and Margaret.

DEATHS

MORRISON – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on July 17, 2018, John Sym Morrison, in his 86th year, 5 Ciaran Court, formerly of Castleacres, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Georgina MacIntyre, much loved dad of John, Michael and the late Derek, father-in-law of Nahm and Michelle, loving granda of Ashley, Kaitlin and Liam, and great granda of Aiden. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, today Friday, July 20, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

WEIR – At the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on July 11, 2018, George Weir, aged 83 years, of Tigh Na Creag, Tarbert Road, Ardrishaig, loved and loving husband of the late Ina, beloved father of Walter and Douglas and adored grandfather. Private funeral by request.

acknowledgements

BLACK – Mary and family would like to sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours for their support and kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Jenny. Special thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff of Campbeltown Hospital for their care over the past few months, to Carr Gomm carers for their kindness and friendship shown to Jenny, to the community nurses for their care and attention, and to Maggie Wilkieson and the Marie Curie nurse for their support. Grateful thanks to Rev William Crossan for a very comforting and personal service, to Mr D Gardner for lovely music, to Rhys Blair for his very caring and professional services, and to the Argyll Hotel for a lovely tea. Special thanks to Jenny’s friends for their visits, which she enjoyed. Finally, sincere thanks to all who attended the church service and graveside. A retiral collection raised £561.45, to be divided between Macmillan nurses, Kintyre Locality and Marie Curie nurses.

HARRISON – Andy and family would like to thank friends, family and neighbours for the kindness, love, phone calls, cards and flowers after the sad passing of Sandra. This has been a comfort to the family. Thank you to everyone who showed kindness and support to Sandra when she was out shopping. Thank you for the ongoing support from the medical team at health centre, with special mention to nurses, Louise and Kate, paramedics and Dr McGovern. Thanks also to Dr Alba ad Dr Alex for the care and support given to Sandra. Our thanks to Reverend Crossan for a very personal service and a send-off Sandra would have approved of, to the Blair family for their sensitivity and personal handling of arrangements, and to the Ardshiel Hotel for excellent catering. To all who attended the service in celebration of Sandra’s life and attended the graveside, we would like to thank you all for attending, and for the generosity in the retiring collection for church funds which raised £1,328.05.

MACNICOL – Anne and all the family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the many expressions of sympathy and generosity shown to them following the sad loss of Iain. Special thanks to those on the hill with Iain; air ambulance crew; Belinda Braithwaite for her very fitting tribute; all at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors; Anne and her team from the Rumblin’ Tum and all those who helped facilitate the private burial. Thanks also to all those who travelled from near and far to pay their respects and gave so generously the sum of £1,520, which will be split between Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and Bloodwise.

IN MEMORIAMS

WHELTON – Inserted in loving memory of my beloved mother, Agnes Morrison McEachran Stewart (Nana), who died July 14, 1996.

Along the road of memories

That leads me back to you

Are thoughts of us together

And the happy times we knew

And every day that passes

I seem to find a way

To wander back to meet you

On the road to yesterday.

Sadly missed.

– Johnnie.

WILSON – In loving memory of a dear dad and grampa, Davie, July 23, 2007.

You’re not forgotten, Father, dear

Nor every shall you be;

As long as life and memory last

We shall remember thee.

– Gordon, Heather, Stewart, Kerry, Louise and Harvey.