Shetland comes to Cairndow

Film crews were once again spotted in Argyll with the cast of famed BBC series Shetland hot on their heels.

After the excitement of Love me to Death filming in Inveraray and Lochgilphead last month, Silverprint Pictures’ made its way to Cairndow to film Shetland’s fifth series this week.

The series, which has previously aired on BBC 1, is a dramatisation of the murder mystery novels by Ann Cleeves.

Shooting took place on Ardkinglas Estate, inside and outside Ardkinglas House.