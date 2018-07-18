Improvements to A83 near Tarbet under way

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Motorists and pedestrians using the A83 between Tarbet and Arrochar will benefit from improved road drainage and footway upgrades as £140,000 of improvements which got under way on Monday (July 16).

The improvements will involve widening both the footway and carriageway by 30cms, along with upgrades to all existing gullies and pipework over a section of the road almost 500m long between the Slanj Restaurant and the Tarbet Tearooms.

The work is expected to take up to six weeks to complete and will be carried out between 7am-7pm each day, with no works taking place at weekends.

The road will remain open throughout the improvements, however temporary traffic lights will be in place for safety throughout the project. The project will move in phases along the 500m site as work progresses. Access to properties and businesses will be maintained for the duration of the works.

To accommodate the footway operations, it will be necessary to close sections of the footway for periods of time for safety reasons. Where possible pedestrian diversions will be put in place, and anywhere a diversion is not possible pedestrians will instead be escorted through site by an operative for safety.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: ‘The drainage improvements will help ensure any excess water on the A83 is drained away from the carriageway effectively, helping to improve road safety.

‘The footway upgrades will also improve the pedestrian facilities on this section of the A83, including removing the grass strip to widen the footway by around 30cms.

‘Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible. We thank road users for their patience in advance and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for real-time journey information.’

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.