Fèis an Tairbeirt takes music into the future

Fèis an Tairbeirt is offering a free music technology course for the musically inclined.

Thanks to a generous grant from Argyll and Bute Council’s Supporting Communities Fund, the Tarbert-based Gaelic choir can offer six lucky people a free three-day course in Templar Arts Centre this summer on July 26, 27 and 28.

The course will be led by our tutor Luke Scholfield and will provide an opportunity for participants to gain an introduction into the field of music production; a field that is rarely taught outside of Scotland’s best educational institutions.

Students will be able to create, record and produce their own music, learning about music in a more in-depth and technical manner.

In addition to working with Luke participants can also choose from:

– analogue sound synthesis and digital sampling.

– explore live visuals using video synthesis.

– electric guitar effect pedals workshop.

The course is available to anyone over S1 and under 25 years old. It is free but limited to only six places. The course will run daily from 10am to 3pm. We ask that participants complete a minimum of two of three days.

To book a place or for more information email: feisantairbeirt@gmail.com

