Sun shines on Tarbert’s friendly seafood festival

It was smiles all round as festival-goers of all ages enjoyed the best entertainment Tarbert has to offer at this year’s seafood festival in the sunshine.

Everyone got involved in this family friendly event, from the heroes and villains in the parade to the street entertainment offering the chance to learn some circus skills to the young – and young at heart.

Dreams do come true in Tarbert, it is possible to become a queen or a princess, and this year’s royal family were a credit to village tradition.

Of course the festival also attracts visitors from across the country, keen to try some of the seafood Tarbert is famous for, and there was no shortage of delicacies on offer.

The party continued into Sunday as Beer on the Pier kicked off an afternoon of singing and dancing – a great opportunity to meet up with friends.

Good company, great entertainment and sunny weather – the perfect combination for Tarbert Seafood Festival.

PICS:

Tempting langoustines straight off the fish quay. no_a28tarbseafood02

Mike Leslie demonstrates his skills with seafood. no_a28tarbseafood04

Cara and Caitlyn soak up the atmosphere. no_a28tarbseafood06

What’s the weather like up there? no_a28tarbseafood07

One of Tarbert’s Fire Brigade caught monkeying around in the parade. no_a28tarbseafood08

The parade was a great success. no_a28tarbseafood09

Cruella de Vil and her dog catcher were awarded best dressed entry. no_a28tarbseafood10

Super Kat showed off her plate spinning skills. no_a28tarbseafood12

2017 Seafood Queen Jacquelyn Clark with this year’s Queen Chloe Macdonald. no_a28tarbseafood13

Aggie Dennis and Gordon West raised money for this year’s fireworks display. no_a28tarbseafood14

The three amigos enjoyed Beer on the Pier. no_a28tarbseafood16

Feeva got the party started. no_a28tarbseafood19

Hands in the air for the Feeva selfie. no_a28tarbseafood20

Take That wouldn’t take no for an answer when it came to dancing. no_a28tarbseafood21

Nicola, Lindsay, Kenny and Alexis having fun in the sun. no_a28tarbseafood22

Arty youngsters picked up prizes, presented by Queen Chloe. no_a28tarbseafood23

The Hawthorn family proudly shows off the Festival Trophy for the best costume idea. no_a28tarbseafood25

Tarbert’s own Mrs Brown was on hand to collect donations for next year’s festival. no_a28tarbseafood26

Gravity defying Clan Stunt Bike antics thrill the crowd. no_a28tarbseafood31