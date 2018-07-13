Camron wins trophy as piping school marks 40 years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Young Mid Argyll pipers and chanter players made up a big proportion of the 43 pupils at this year’s Strachur piping school.

The start of the school holidays is piping school week, and has been since Strachur and District Piping Association established the summer school 40 years ago, led by Pipe Major Niall Campbell.

With Mid Argyll piping stalwarts Robert Stewart, Dr Lesley Craig and Pipe Major Ronnie MacCallum, pupils crossed the loch from Inveraray, Furnace and beyond right from the start in the late 1970s, eager to enrich their piping skills and knowledge.

Some of the piping world’s most famous names have offered their time to teach budding pipers, many tutors themselves being former pupils at Strachur piping school.

The 2018 week of tuition, held on the week beginning July 2, culminated in the traditional concert on the Friday evening. On a lovely summer evening the rafters of Strachur Memorial Hall dirled to the sound of pipers showing off skills learned during the week in front of proud family members. John Kelly of Dunoon performed his master of ceremony duties with his usual wit and dexterity.

An award, presented by his family in memory of the late Niall Campbell, is presented each year to the pupil who has shown the biggest improvement in the eyes of the tutors. From a shortlist of six young players, this year’s recipient of the Niall Campbell trophy was Mid Argyll’s own Camron MacPhail.

Strachur and District Piping Association made another surprise award this year for services to the piping school. Association chairman Colin Stevenson made the presentation to Allan McLean of Kilmartin for his support over two decades. Not only has he driven mini buses to allow children from Mid Argyll to attend but he has offered a helping hand in many different aspects over the years.

Winding up another successful week as the concert concluded, Mr Stevenson thanked parents, pupils and all the tutors for their support, while acknowledging the hard work of committee members and everyone who helps.

PIC:

Alastair McLean performs a Gaelic song to add a little variety. 06_a28PipingSchool01

The success of Mid Argyll Pipe Band was celebrated as a group of band members performed on stage. 06_a28PipingSchool02

The inimitable piping tutor Annie Grant, right, was assisted in her intermediate piping group by Alastair MacLean, left. 06_a28PipingSchool04

Camron MacPhail was presented with his trophy by Jamie Campbell, a grandson of the late Pipe Major Niall Campbell. 06_a28PipingSchool06

There was a surprise for Allan McLean when he was presented with a gift to recognise his contribution to the piping school over many years. The award was presented by Colin Stevenson, on the right. 06_a28PipingSchool07

The massed band of pupils and tutors marks the concert’s grand finale with ‘I See Mull’ and ‘Scotland the Brave’. 06_a28PipingSchool12