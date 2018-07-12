Child bitten by adder in Minard

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A child was bitten by an adder in a Minard garden on Monday July 9.

The child was treated by ambulance crew and taken to hospital.

Police Scotland said: ‘Please be aware, particularly in the hot weather, of wild animals in the country.

‘In an emergency contact a hospital or dial 999.’