Cadet Connel gets special Argyll and Bute honour

A 17-year-old from Dunoon has been appointed this year’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet.

Staff sergeant Connel MacLeod of Dunoon detachment of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Battalion army cadet force was presented with his badge at Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day by Vice Lord Lieutenant for Argyll and Bute, Jane MacLeod.

One cadet is selected in each cadet company each year based on personality and character, length of service, rank, leadership qualities, and achievements in the cadets and wider life.

These cadets accompany the Lord Lieutenant on various occasions, such as royal visits and civic ceremonies, helping out as necessary.

Connel said afterwards: ‘It’s really good to get this. I wasn’t expecting it.

‘It’s something that is great to have when you look for employment so that people can see what you’ve achieved, so I’m really pleased.’

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day was held on June 16, with Argyll cadets being joined by forces veterans and representatives of many other local organisations in a parade in the town centre.

The event is designed to pay tribute to the work of the armed services past and present, and Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day is the biggest of its kind in Argyll.

PIC:

Connel receives his award from Mrs MacLeod, accompanied by Geordie Rhodick, chairman of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day. 06_a25AFD04 [MAIN PIC]

The parade was followed by an afternoon of fun of Lochgilphead front green. 06_a25AFD10

The parade in Lochgilphead is always an impressive sight. 08_a25AFD13