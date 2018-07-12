Announcements 06/07/18 – 12/07/18

BIRTHS

ASHE – COWAN – On great granny Jean’s birthday, June 23, 2018, to Chris and Rebecca, a beautiful daughter, Daisy Jean. First grandchild for Martin and Shirley, Clarkston, and second granddaughter for Keith and Joyce, Lochgilphead.

SOUDAN – DRYDEN

Kenneth and Jenny are delighted to announce the birth of Chloe Jean Campbell Soudan, on May 18, 2018, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. First grandchild for Margaret and Archie, Whitehouse, and seventh grandchild for John and Barbara, Glasgow. A great granddaughter for Jean Miller. Thanks to the midwives in Mid Argyll and Glasgow for their care.

MARRIAGES

DEWAR – MCCALLUM – Both families are delighted to announce the marriage of Siobhan Mary, daughter of Alistair and Carol, 5 Dewar Avenue, Lochgilphead, to John Alexander, eldest son of Colin and Jane, Strathnafanaig Farm, Clachan, at Kilcalmonell Parish Church, Clachan, followed by an evening reception at Balinakill Country House, Clachan, on Saturday, July 7, 2018. A truly perfect day, shared with amazing family and friends ♥.

SINCLAIR – JOHNSTONE – Both families are delighted to announce the marriage of Caragh, only daughter of Catherine Cameron and the late Mark Sinclair, to Craig, youngest son of Iain and Fiona Johnstone, at A’Chleit Church, Muasdale, on Saturday, June 23, 2018, by the Rev Catriona Hood. A fine time was had by all.

Diamond Wedding

MCMURCHY – GILLESPIE – Bruce and Marion, on July 11, 1958, at the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown, by Rev McLean. Congratulations from family and friends.

STROTHER – CONNER – At the Highland Parish Church, on July 16, 1958, Jim to Cathie.

DEATHS

BLACK – Peacefully, at her niece’s home, Tigh Sona, on July 4, 2018, Janet Ryburn Black (Jenny), in her 86th year, 24 Meadow Park, Campbeltown, dearly beloved eldest daughter of the late Duncan and Mary Black, and a loving sister, aunt and great aunt.

MABON – Peacefully at home, Uphall-Station, West Lothian, on July 4, 2018, James Mabon (Jim), in his 81st year, dearly beloved husband of Anne Urquhart, formerly of Campbeltown, much loved father of James, Kenneth and Caroline, father-in-law of Sheena and Kenneth’s partner, Myra, and loving grandfather of Claire, Jennifer, Kenneth and Kieran. Cremation service will be held in West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Monday, July 16 at 1.00pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.

MACBRAYNE – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on July 6, 2018, William Archibald MacBrayne (Willie), in his 89th year, 9 Lorne Campbell Court and formerly of Millknowe, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Colin and Jessie MacBrayne, much loved brother of Mary, Margaret and the late Jean, Nan, Duncan, Colin, Campbell and Netta, and a loving uncle and great uncle.

MCNAB – David, late of Carradale and Torrisdale, died peacefully after a long illness, on July 3, 2018. Loving husband of Margaret, dear father and grandfather.

MILLOY – Peacefully at home, 40 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, on July 11, 2018, surrounded by her family, Margaret McSporran Ramsay, in her 78th year, dearly beloved wife of Donald Milloy, much loved mum of Donna and Gary, mother-in-law of Shaun and Layann, loving granny of Shannon, Traciemichelle and Rhys, great granny of Evan and Kyan, and loving sister of Duncan Ramsay. Funeral service in the Highland Parish Church, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 2.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Highland Parish Church. Margaret requested that bright colours be worn at her funeral.

acknowledgements

CAMPBELL – Duncan, Jane and Alasdair would like to thank all family and friends who attended their brother David’s funeral. Thanks to Roddy and his colleagues for their caring and professional service. Special thanks to David’s friends from the link club, Campbeltown for their help and support over the years.

SMITH – Norrin, Lesley and Iain would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the lovely flowers, cards, telephone calls, expressions of sympathy and support received following their recent sad loss of John. They would like to thank all doctors, nurses and staff at the Acute Ward of the Campbeltown Hospital for their care and kindness, which was greatly appreciated. Sincere thanks to the Rev Anne McIvor for the comforting service at the Highland Church, and to organist, David McEwan, for the music. A big thank you to Kenneth Blair for his professional and caring funeral arrangements at the church and crematorium. Thanks also to the Ardshiel Hotel for the lovely purvey. Finally, sincere thanks to everyone who attended the church service.

IN MEMORIAMS

HARVEY – Treasured memories of a loving wife, mum and granny, Mary (Arkell), fell asleep, July 14, 2017.

A year has passed since you slept away,

We knew forever you would not stay,

Our hearts still ache, our tears still flow,

For what it meant to lose you no one will ever know.

– Jake and family.

HARVEY – In loving memory of our beloved sister and sister-in-law, Mary (Arkell), died July 14, 2017.

Always in our thoughts.

– From Maggie, Lizzie, Sally and families.

MACINTYRE – In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Archie, who died July 10, 2012.

Loved and remembered always.

– Anna and all the family.

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of my dear wife, Fiona, who passed away on July 15, 2017.

Loved, missed and remembered every day.

– John.

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of our dear mum, granny and GG. Loved and always in our thoughts.

– Malina, Alison, George and families.

MORRISON – In loving memory of Sadie (Brodie), who passed away July 11, 2008.

Deep in our hearts you’ll always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Your loving family, home and away.

TAYLOR – In loving memory of my dear mum, Jane Brown Bell, died July 14, 1985.

To have you by my side again,

Would be a dream come true,

Until we meet again, dear mum,

With love from me to you.

– Loving daughter Norma, Jim and family.