Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 27

The pages of the July 6 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser contain too many stories of sadness and pain. It’s been one of those weeks and our hearts go out to everyone affected by these tragic events.

Alongside those, there are stories that just make the reader despair. The brainless and pathetic vandalism at Blarbuie, for example. The perpetrators, and those close to them, need to get a grip and take a hard look at themselves.

And there are the positive stories. The drama and uncertainty of the Yot Spot era can now be forgotten in Ardrishaig, as the new Steamer Terminal cafe opens. If it is managed properly and folk work together, there is surely enough cafe business to go round everyone in Ardrishaig.

Then there are the school awards. Well done to the Tarbert pupils and staff, hot on the heels of the Lochgilphead presentations a couple of weeks back.

As for good news, we can’t go much beyond the weather. What a spell.