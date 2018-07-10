Take a trip on the puffer round Loch Crinan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A restored puffer is taking locals on day trips round Crinan and Craignish.

For five days from July 12 to 16, the VIC32 will take parties of 12 for a steam around Loch Crinan and Loch Craignish.

The smokey, smooth experience will be equal parts nostalgic and romantic. The day includes morning coffee, lunch and afternoon tea.

Also being offered are day trips and suppers from the Riverside Museum on the River Clyde in Glasgow for 2018 and 2019.

For more information or to make a booking, email savethepuffer@hotmail.co.uk or call 01546 830 133.