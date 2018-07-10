Ardrishaig revival builds steam with cafe re-opening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Months of uncertainty in Ardrishaig have come to an end with the re-opening of buildings at the pier head as a cafe.

The white-painted steamer terminal buildings, owned by Scottish Canals, were previously rented to the Yot Spot, which went into liquidation at the end of last year.

In recent months, Scottish Canals has been working to bring the building back into use as a cafe and this week news came that The Steamer Terminal was open for business.

Cara Bailie, senior destinations development manager at Scottish Canals, said: ‘We’re excited The Steamer Terminal is now open. We’re offering a menu of hearty hot breakfast rolls, homemade soup, artisan coffee, cold drinks and ice cream through our ‘grab and go’ initially, with greater ambitions as we develop over the coming months, in line with the wider plans for the Crinan Canal Corridor and Mid Argyll.

‘We have a great team in place and more opportunities will be available as we expand the services we offer to the local community and tourists over the coming months.

Mary MacCallum Sullivan of Ardrishaig Community Council welcomed the news. ‘We are delighted Scottish Canals have shown their determination to regenerate Pier Square and that the new establishment – The Steamer Terminal – is quietly opening up for business,’ she said.

‘While Ardrishaig residents and many others have the greatest appreciation for the Rumblin’ Tum, we look forward to having a choice of establishments in Ardrishaig.

‘We wish this new undertaking the very best.’

Argyll and Bute councillors also greeted the news warmly. Councillor Dougie Philand commented: ‘With Scottish Canals owning the business it is hoped this will provide stability to the business, allowing it to flourish in an area which is under re-development.’

Councillor Donnie MacMillan added: ‘It is good to see something happening at the Ardrishaig pier buildings and I wish them the best of luck in their venture.’

Sandy Taylor welcomed it as a step in the regeneration of the area, adding: ‘I hope it will prove to be a place where visitors can stop and learn more about the Crinan Canal and its place in Scotland’s and our local history.’