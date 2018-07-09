Motorcyclist dies in A82 accident

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic crash on the A82 earlier today, Monday July 9 .

Around noon today the 64-year-old motorcyclist was travelling north on the A82 on a Honda motorcycle when it collided with a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling in the opposite direction near to Ardvorlich Cottage.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but was pronounced dead on arrival. The 33-year-old driver of the van was not injured.

Sergeant Archie McGuire at Campbeltown road policing department would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who was travelling on the A82, near to a set of roadworks close to where the crash occurred.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the Road Policing Department at Campbeltown via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1472 of July 9, 2018.