Lochgilphead anglers to host charity competition

Lochgilphead Angling Club held a doubles competition at Cairnbaan Lochs on the evening of Friday June 22.

Unusually, the event was free from midges thanks to a strong cool wind.

Archie MacGilp senior and Malky McDonald were the winners with ten trout weighing five pounds nine ounces.

Billy McAffer and Donald Blair were second with eight trout weighing four pounds thirteen ounces.

An open charity competition will be held in aid of mental health support on Sunday July 15. It is open to non-members with prizes for adults and children. Entrants can fish anywhere, as long as they have permission where required.

The weigh-in will be at the Victoria Hotel, Lochgilphead, at 5pm. Details and entry fees can be obtained from Fyne Tackle, Lochgilphead.