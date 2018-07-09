Live Argyll looking for sport award nominations

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Nominations are open for the 2018 Live Argyll sports awards.

Run in partnership with Sport Scotland, the annual awards recognise and celebrate individual sporting achievement, teams, coaches and volunteers making sport happen across Argyll and Bute.

Live Argyll wants to hear about people who go the extra mile to help others, young or old, in their community. It aims to put the spotlight on the people behind the scenes keeping grassroots sport alive week in, week out.

They might run a netball team, help youngsters fall in love with mountain-biking or support children with additional support needs to be more active.

It could be a selfless volunteer who has given up their time to coach youngsters, or someone who washes kits every week.

The nomination categories are: adult youth coach; youth coach; primary young leader; community coach; club of the year; service to sport and sporting achievement of the year.

Nominations close on Tuesday August 17. Visit liveargyll.co.uk/sportsawards to submit a nomination. Nominations can also be posted to Live Argyll Sandbank Office, Highland Avenue, Sandbank, Dunoon, PA23 8QZ.