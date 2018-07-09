Alan leads the way

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead High School pupil Alan Cameron from Inveraray proudly leads a three-year-old heifer in the grand parade at the Royal Highland Show.

Fourth-year student Alan, aged 15, attended the show as part of the Loch Awe-based Cladich Fold team, which came away with several prize rosettes.

Bron Campbell of the Cladich Fold said: ‘Alan was instrumental in our success. He did an amazing job.’