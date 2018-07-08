CalMac employees compete at Tarbert Golf Club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert Golf Club hosted the MV Isle of Arran Challenge Cup at Glenralloch on Friday June 29.

The competition sees past and present CalMac employees gather at a different course to compete for the trophy.

The 24 players taking part found the course in superb condition and enjoyed a great day’s golf.

Scoring was very good with David McInnes from Oban winning with an outstanding score of 44 points. Brian McKechnie was second on 41 points, with Ian Robertson third on 38 points.

Calum McLean, who organised the event at his home club, said everyone thoroughly enjoyed their day and thanked Georgie and Sheena for the outstanding catering and Graham Prentice and staff for presenting the course in such good condition.

This weekend, July 7-8, sees the first and second rounds of the club championship take place with club president Chris Smyth hoping for a good turnout of members.