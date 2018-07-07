Warship reflects on calm Loch Fyne waters

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Pictured as the sun was rising over Loch Fyne earlier was HMS Northumberland, a Royal Navy Type 23 frigate.

Sitting off Inveraray close to the Admiralty bouy the ship, framed against the peaceful hills of Glenkinglas, formed a dramatic and somewhat incongruous scene.

Since entering service in 1994, HMS Northumberland has been deployed on counter-piracy, disaster relief, drug enforcement and maritime security operations, but the ship is a potent military resource – fitted with advanced sonar equipment designed to hunt down submarines.

Upper Loch Fyne is home to acoustic testing facilities used regularly by the Royal Navy.

HMS Northumberland, a sister ship to HMS Argyll, is based at Devonport and is the eighth Royal Navy ship to bear the Northumberland name since the first 70-gun frigate in 1679.

PICS:

HMS Northumberland framed against the hills of upper Loch Fyne. 06_a27HMSNorthumberland02

Steaming up Loch Fyne on Sunday afternoon. 06_a27HMSNorthumberland01 [Secondary pic]