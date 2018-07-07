Sun, sweat and stunts at the MAYDS sports day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) Sports Day Not on the Green kicked off on Friday June 29 to sun and sports.

The sun didn’t deter the many athletes filling the fields at Lochgilphead joint campus, with rugby, football and golf just a few of the many activities enjoyed.

The annual sporting event celebrated their anniversary 10 years of healthy attitude and fun with a portable skate park set up in the car park and even Wonder Woman stuntman, Dom Kinnaird, demonstrating moves for taking down bad guys.

With the help of the Year of Young People National Lottery Fund, the event was organised by MAYDS themselves and featured music and stalls with temporary tattoos, face painting, hot dogs and ice cream, with swimming also held at the MACPool.