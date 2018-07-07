Blarbuie says ‘volunteer, don’t vandalise’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A director at a Lochgilphead community project has reached out to the people responsible for damaging its property, asking them to volunteer rather than vandalise.

In the latest in a series of vandalism at Blarbuie community woodland, a passing volunteer spotted a fire on Tuesday June 26 which irreparably damaged a work jig used to build woodland benches. The flames burned dangerously close to a nearby polytunnel belonging to woodland project.

Director of Blarbuie Woodland Enterprises Ltd Grace MacLeod said: ‘We are getting a lot of community support for our efforts at Blarbuie.

‘We would like to reach out to folk who are in need of some help or need something to do, feel bored or angry and ask if they would consider volunteering rather than vandalism.

‘We have a board meeting tomorrow evening and we will be discussing the siting of CCTV cameras in the woodland, something the police have strongly advised.

‘It’s too bad that we have to consider this route in a small community like ours.’