Bike on down to Inveraray for safety courses

The thump of motorbike engines will soon approach Inveraray as bikers arrive – safely – to take part in the latest Biker Down training.

After the success of courses in Oban last year, on Sunday July 8 and Sunday August 26 Biker Down will be held at Inveraray Community Fire Station to explain what to do in an emergency involving a motorbike.

Biker Down poses the question: ‘If you were the first on the scene of an accident involving a biker, would you know what to do?’

Actions taken in the first few moments after an accident can be crucial in minimising injuries and can make a real difference to the lives of those involved.

The free training course aims to equip motorcyclists enough expertise to prepare them, should the worst happen.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) figures reveal that motorcyclists are roughly 38 times more likely to be killed in a road traffic collision than people in cars.

Around 30 bikers are killed or injured in the UK every single day, and the actions of those first on scene can mean the difference between life and death.

The course is aimed at motorcyclists of all ages and experience and will demonstrate skills such as how to manage the scene of a crash using the same principles the fire service uses; ways of taking care of a casualty including basic life support; and tips on making yourself more visible to road users.

SFRS’s Group Manager for Argyll and Bute Stuart McLean said: ‘Firefighters are frequently called to the scene of collisions and when a report comes through of one involving a biker there’s always great concern. Argyll and Bute is home to many country roads enjoyed by bikers, so road safety is clearly a key issue for our team.’

To find out more about Scottish Biker Down courses or to book a place, email adam.barclay@firescotland.gov.uk or visit our Facebook page ‘Biker Down Scotland’.