Woman dies after Argyll loch swim

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A woman aged 64 has died after being rescued from Loch Caolisport in Argyll.

The alarm was raised just after 7.30pm on Thursday July 5 by the woman’s grandson after she failed to return from a swim in the loch, near Ormsary.

The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick was deployed, along with Crinan and Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Teams, Islay RNLI lifeboat and officers from Police Scotland.

The woman was found around 9pm and flown to Lorn and the Islands Hospital in Oban, where she died shortly after admission.