Witness appeal after biker dies on Loch Lomond road

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road crash on the A82 Loch Lomond road, south of Tarbet.

Around 11.45am on Thursday July 5, a man described by police as ‘elderly’ died when his orange Honda motorcycle was in collision with a VW van as they both travelled north on the A82, just south of Tarbet.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The male van driver was not injured.

Sergeant Kevin Craig, Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: ‘We have spoken to a number of people stopped to assist at the scene, but we would still like to hear from anyone driving on the A82 near Tarbet just prior to the crash.

‘They may have information that will assist officers with their enquiries. Also, if anyone has dashcam footage they think might help, then please get in touch.’

Any information can be passed to Dumbarton Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting reference number 1542/05/07.