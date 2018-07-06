Tarbert Seafood Festival – good for the sole

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert’s annual two-day festival of fun and food is set to return.

On Saturday and Sunday July 7 and 8, the streets will again be packed with tents offering food and activities for the whole family.

Filled with fun, entertainment and, of course seafood, the Loch Fyne-side town’s festival will this year have a theme of ‘Heroes and Villains’.

Entertainment will come in many forms, from tribute band Could It Be Take That? to a hula-hooping superhero.

A familiar face will return to Tarbert to add even more flavour to proceedings as chef Mike Leslie from The Coachman Hotel, Kilsyth returns with his hugely popular cookery demonstrations.

For the second successive year the festival will also welcome back The Clan, Scotland’s cycle stunt team.

All of this will be presided over by the new Tarbert Seafood Festival Queen Chloe Macdonald, and her two princesses Cara Mackie and Caitlin Prentice.

The festival procession of floats through the village, led by the queen and the Mid Argyll Pipe Band, will pass through a variety of stalls distributing goods from the local businesses and is a spectacle of colour and imagination not to be missed.

Tarbert has rightly gained a fabulous reputation as the festival capital of Argyll, with the fantastic festival just one of a number of events hosted by the village’s welcoming inhabitants during the year.

Don’t miss it.