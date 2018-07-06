Riverside fun day sparkles in the sun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The sun shone on the Riverside in Lochgilphead for a day of fun.

Mid Argyll Community Pool and Riverside Rascals nursery hosted the family day on Sunday July 1, featuring a variety of colourful craft and charity stalls.

The unmistakeable aroma of barbecue wafted across the car park from Riverside Rascals nursery, which opened its doors to the public for the occasion, complete with children’s activities.

MACPool lifeguards were on hand to keep an eye on the youngsters in the pedal boats while the sunshine glistened across the splashing fun.

PICS:

Four-year-old Kaiden Abel from Lochgilphead has fun splashing in the inflatable outdoor pool. 06_a27RiversideFun01

Kyra Robertson, aged 11, from Cairnbaan, tries to hook a duck on the MS centre stand – and it’s not as easy as it looks. 06_a27RiversideFun04

On the MS Centre Mid Argyll stall were Maggie Dodd and centre manager Karen McCurry. 06_a27RiversideFun07

Mary Stewart of the Loch Awe Pottery helps sisters Abby and Chloe McCallum, from Glasgow, to decorate their pottery. 06_a27RiversideFun08

Cathleen MacDonald was there with her Woolly Bobbins textile-base crafts. 06_a27RiversideFun09

Alongside Cathleen was her mum Margaret Davidson, who creates soft toys under the name Twisted Yarn. Margaret is pictured with a froggy friend. 06_a27RiversideFun10

Karen Henderson’s colourful soap products, manufactured in Kilmartin, sent flowery fragrances all around the fun day. 06_a27RiversideFun11

Having bouncy fun at Riverside Rascals nursery is Kayla Leitch from Lochgilphead. 06_a27RiversideFun12