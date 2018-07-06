Letters to the editor – week 27

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Help after accident

Sir,

On the afternoon of July 2, my car overturned in Kilduskland Road, Ardrishaig.

Fortunately, I was not injured but I would like to thank the emergency services – ambulance and police – neighbours and workmen who pulled me out of the car after smashing the glass.

Everyone was so helpful.

I didn’t get your names but appreciate your help.

We have a wonderful community here in Argyll.

Anne Lavelle, Ardrishaig.

Festival quiz success

Sir,

I would like to thank everyone who made last Friday’s quiz night in aid of the Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival such a success.

Thanks to Stan at the Stag Hotel for providing the room and a round of drinks for the winners. Thanks also to everyone at MacPool, Argyll Cafe, Bargain Zone, Danny’s, Ferguson’s Butcher, The Archway, Crinan Cycles, Argyll Pharmacy, Square Peg, The Sweetie Jar, Dalriada Home Hardware, the Post Office and Maureen Roy for donating the great raffle prizes and Councillor Dougie Philand for being an excellent quiz master.

And, of course, my appreciation to everyone who came along and took part.

The event raised £120 which will help Lochgilphead Community Council put on this year’s festival on Saturday August 4 on Lochgilphead front green.

Thank you everyone.

Brian MacLennan, Lochgilphead Community Council.

Toilets, streetlights and sewage

Sir,

I have been working hard to address issues raised by my constituents. I am still receiving many justifiable complaints about the terrible condition of Mansefield Road in Port Ellen and the hospital road in Bowmore. With long overdue road works going on across Islay and the rest of the Kintyre and Islands ward, it’s only fair these roads are not ignored.

The poor condition of the Bruichladdich toilets continues to be raised by local residents.

Since contacting the appropriate department I have been informed repairs and maintenance are planned for them.

While checking on the progress of pothole repairs I had previously requested, I noticed some of the recent street light repairs leave a lot to be desired. While a quick fix is better than nothing, many of these short-term fixes need to be looked at again.

I have been speaking to the BT Openreach staff across Islay who are expanding our island’s internet capabilities. I have contacted BT to make sure recent issues with phone lines in some local households are not a result of the broadband upgrades.

There has been progress with local housing associations after pointing out many of their tenants are having trouble with mould in their housing. Measures are now being implemented to to rectify the problem. I was happy to hear Argyll Community Housing Association has fixed gate latches on four of its houses at Cnoc Na Faire in Port Ellen after I raised this with them a few weeks ago.

I met with environment, development and infrastructure committee member councillor Gary Mulvaney about Kintyre and Islands’ crumbling infrastructure, alongside our growing industrial output with the success of distilleries on Islay and Jura.

Later that day I spoke directly to my constituents in Tarbert after a number of locals – some business owners – contacted me about the recent flood of sewage on Harbour Street as a result of blocked drains. Scottish Water were coming under fire from locals because of its slow progress on the matter.

I made my anger about the poor conditions in Tarbert very clear when I contacted Scottish Water. A long-term solution to needs to be put in place.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Isle of Islay.

Use water wisely

Sir,

Scottish Water is asking customers to use water wisely in their daily activities to help maintain supplies during the current hot summer weather.

Following a sustained dry period without any significant rainfall, customer use has increased significantly.

In some areas, there has been a 30 per cent increase in demand for water and an additional 140 million litres are currently being produced and pushed through the system every day.

The situation is being monitored closely to manage supplies across the country.

This includes deploying additional resources to move water between distribution areas and tankering water to supplement local networks.

Average reservoir levels are generally normal for this time of year but the current level of use and continuing dry weather means stocks of stored water available for use are reducing.

Try to reduce use wherever possible.

Businesses are also being asked to consider their use and how they can use water more efficiently.

Simple, practical steps include: taking shorter showers, using a watering can rather than a hose to water plants, using a bucket rather than a hose to wash vehicles; only washing windscreens/lights instead of the whole vehicle, turning off taps whenever possible and use washing machines and dishwashers fully loaded.

More advice on using water wisely is online at www.scottishwater.co.uk/savewaterscotland or call 0800 0778778.

Peter Farrer, Chief Operating Officer, Scottish Water.