Community and prizes at Tarbert Academy

The word ‘community’ cropped up a number of times in speeches at Tarbert Academy’s annual prizegiving ceremony.

Head teacher Neil McKnight congratulated pupils on their achievements during the academic year, saying that he was ‘delighted and proud to be head teacher at such a fantastic school’.

He paid tribute to the strength of community in Tarbert, of which the school is an integral part, and which has been so apparent over the school year.

On the hottest day of the year to that point, Tarbert Academy games hall was packed with family and friends, who enjoyed a number of entertaining presentations on the various term-time school activities.

The awards at the ceremony, held as the school term ended on June 28, were presented by special guest Barbara Bell.

List of prizes

School prize for administration: Finn Scott

School prize for art and design: Caitie Wilkieson

JB Dickie prize for chemistry: Cara Gorman

Daphne Paterson prize for English (primary): Sophie Dennis

Daphne Paterson prize for English: Shanon MacDonald and Neil MacFarlane

Rotary Club prize for National 5 English: Arabella Williams

James Q Smith prize for English (Sec 1): Verity Megginson

Miss Margery Irving prize for French: Isaac Stanesby

School prize for geography: Jodie Henderson

Colin C Blair prize for history: Shanon MacDonald

JB Dickie prize for mathematics: Shanon MacDonald

MacKay prize for National 5 mathematics: Finn Beagan

Rotary prize for s2 mathematics: Danielle Blair

JB Dickie prize for physics: Emma Clark

JB Dickie prize for physical education: Finn Scott

School prize for health and food technology: Cerys Baird

School prize for practical woodworking: Bryce Harvey

School prize for graphic communication: Caitie Wilkieson

Rotary Club prize for primary maths: John McTaggart

Tarbert Gaelic Choir War Memorial award: Chloe Twynham

School prize for biology: Cara Gorman

Head Teacher’s award for service to the school: Shauna Brown

School prize for drama: Caitie Wilkieson

Marr Wilkie award: Jack Bastow

Mary Seddall Bruce-Lockhart award for service to others: Chloe Twynham

House shield: Garval

Primary Dux: Sophie Dennis/John Mctaggart

Senior Dux: Shanon MacDonald

School Captain: Chloe Twynham

Vice-captain: Jodie Henderson

PICS:

Head Teacher Neil McNight congratulates pupils on their achievements. 06_a27TarbertPrizes05

Making the presentations was Ms Barbara Bell, here handing over a certificate to Verity Megginson. 06_a27TarbertPrizes06

The certificate winners celebrate their success in the Tarbert sunshine. 06_a27TarbertPrizes11

Senior Dux Shanon MacDonald. 06_a27TarbertPrizes12

Joint Primary Dux – John McTaggart and Sophie Dennis. 06_a27TarbertPrizes14

Jack Bastow with the Marr Wilkie trophy and the Determined to Succeed award. 06_a27TarbertPrizes15