Community and prizes at Tarbert Academy

The word ‘community’ cropped up a number of times in speeches at Tarbert Academy’s annual prizegiving ceremony.
Head teacher Neil McKnight congratulated pupils on their achievements during the academic year, saying that he was ‘delighted and proud to be head teacher at such a fantastic school’.
He paid tribute to the strength of community in Tarbert, of which the school is an integral part, and which has been so apparent over the school year.
On the hottest day of the year to that point, Tarbert Academy games hall was packed with family and friends, who enjoyed a number of entertaining presentations on the various term-time school activities.
The awards at the ceremony, held as the school term ended on June 28, were presented by special guest Barbara Bell.
List of prizes
School prize for administration: Finn Scott
School prize for art and design: Caitie Wilkieson
JB Dickie prize for chemistry: Cara Gorman
Daphne Paterson prize for English (primary): Sophie Dennis
Daphne Paterson prize for English: Shanon MacDonald and Neil MacFarlane
Rotary Club prize for National 5 English: Arabella Williams
James Q Smith prize for English (Sec 1): Verity Megginson
Miss Margery Irving prize for French: Isaac Stanesby
School prize for geography: Jodie Henderson
Colin C Blair prize for history: Shanon MacDonald
JB Dickie prize for mathematics: Shanon MacDonald
MacKay prize for National 5 mathematics: Finn Beagan
Rotary prize for s2 mathematics: Danielle Blair
JB Dickie prize for physics: Emma Clark
JB Dickie prize for physical education: Finn Scott
School prize for health and food technology: Cerys Baird
School prize for practical woodworking: Bryce Harvey
School prize for graphic communication: Caitie Wilkieson
Rotary Club prize for primary maths: John McTaggart
Tarbert Gaelic Choir War Memorial award: Chloe Twynham
School prize for biology: Cara Gorman
Head Teacher’s award for service to the school: Shauna Brown
School prize for drama: Caitie Wilkieson
Marr Wilkie award: Jack Bastow
Mary Seddall Bruce-Lockhart award for service to others: Chloe Twynham
House shield: Garval
Primary Dux: Sophie Dennis/John Mctaggart
Senior Dux: Shanon MacDonald
School Captain: Chloe Twynham
Vice-captain: Jodie Henderson
PICS:
Head Teacher Neil McNight congratulates pupils on their achievements. 06_a27TarbertPrizes05
Making the presentations was Ms Barbara Bell, here handing over a certificate to Verity Megginson. 06_a27TarbertPrizes06
The certificate winners celebrate their success in the Tarbert sunshine. 06_a27TarbertPrizes11
Senior Dux Shanon MacDonald. 06_a27TarbertPrizes12
Joint Primary Dux – John McTaggart and Sophie Dennis. 06_a27TarbertPrizes14
Jack Bastow with the Marr Wilkie trophy and the Determined to Succeed award. 06_a27TarbertPrizes15