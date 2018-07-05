TV company seeks Argyll adventurers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Could you travel to The Far East without stepping on a plane?

If so, a television production company is looking for you.

Studio Lambert, the company behind Gogglebox, is seeking folk from Argyll to take part in a trans-global race for a cash prize.

Flightless is described as an ‘ambitious real-world adventure series’. Contestants will travel across the globe by whatever means they can – and without a phone. Whether by foot, car, bicycle, boat, bus, ferry, motorbike or horse, they won’t be flying.

Along the way they’ll be passing through the world’s most beautiful scenery, meeting friendly locals, and immersing themselves in a kaleidoscope of different cultures.

To be eligible to apply, contestants must be over 18.

For more information visit the Studio Lambert website and click on ‘take part’ or call 0203 040 6915. Alternatively email the company at flightless@studiolambert. com.