Tarbert expects – no sewage running down streets

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The reason for raw sewage running down Tarbert’s streets is under investigation.

On Thursday June 28, sewage was seen bubbling up through drain covers and running along the kerbsides on Harbour Street.

The cause of the discharge is as yet unknown, but investigations are under way.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: ‘Our sewer response team carried out an investigation after reports of a discharge at a surface water pipe at this location.

‘This involved using CCTV cameras to try and ascertain what caused this discharge. Samples were also taken for testing.

‘Further CCTV investigations of the surrounding network will now be carried out to help locate the source of this discharge.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience.’

Argyll and Bute councillor Anne Horn said: ‘Scottish Water reacted quickly and had technicians attend swiftly.

‘As this issue has been ongoing for a considerable time, people of Tarbert and visitors expect an early and lasting solution to the problem.’

A £3 million scheme to upgrade Tarbert’s sewer system by installing larger diameter pipework is expected to begin early in 2019.

Sewage bubbles up through a metal drain cover. 06_a27TarbertSewage01