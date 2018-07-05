No more overnight closures at Strone Point

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The second of two nights of planned closure on the A83 trunk road will no longer be needed.

The closures – on Wednesday and Thursday July 4/5 – were planned to allow resurfacing work at the Strone Point realignment project, near Inveraray.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland announced on Thursday afternoon that the works carried out during the Wednesday overnight closure had progressed well, and the surface course of the new carriageway has now been completed.

A spokesperson added: ‘No further road closures will be required during the remainder of these improvement works with traffic management now reverting back to a two way temporary traffic light set up for the final aspects of the project.’