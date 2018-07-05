Cyclist ‘serious’ after Tarbert crash – witnesses sought

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road accident near Tarbert on Tuesday July 3.

Around midday, a black Volkswagen Golf, being driven on the A83 by a 24-year-old man, and two cyclists – a 63-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman – were involved in a collision about a quarter of a mile south of Mundell’s yard between Tarbert and Kennacraig.

Both cyclists were taken to Mid Argyll Hospital in Lochgilphead. The man was released after treatment for arm and shoulder injuries, while the woman was later transferred to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment for head and leg injuries. Her condition is described by hospital staff as ‘serious’. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for accident investigations to take place.

Constable Brendan Keown is appealing to anyone in the area at the time who witnessed the incident, in particular drivers with dashcam footage, to contact him at Dunoon Police Office via 101 quoting reference 1466 of 03/07/2018.