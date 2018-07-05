Announcements 29/06/18 – 05/07/18

ENGAGEMENTS

RALSTON – WALKER

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Dorothy, daughter of William and Margaret Ralston, Leaside, Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown, to Fergus, son of Tommy and Jane, Stronvay, Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, on June 17, 2018 at Tangy Beach.

DEATHS

EWEN – Magnus Alastair. Sadly, we lost Magnus, beloved son of Alastair and Laura, and big brother of Annie and Lizzie, on June 27, 2018. An open-air funeral service will be held at Patchan Cemetery, by Glenbarr, today Friday, July 6, 2018 at 11.30am, thereafter to Seafield Hotel, to which the family would like to invite all friends. Formal dress not required.

FORSYTH – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on July 1, 2018, Mary McSporran, in her 76th year, dearly loved partner of John Smith, devoted mam of Anne and Michael, mother-in-law of Ellen, and loving grandma of Laura, Steven, Sophia, Jack, Ben and Jamie. Funeral service will be held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Tuesday, July 10 at 1.00pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. A private burial will take place in Kilkerran Cemetery. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church.

HAMILTON – Peacefully at home, 26 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on June 27, 2018, Annie Elizabeth McNeill, in her 92nd year, formerly of Craigown Park, Campbeltown, dearly beloved mum of Robert, Marianne and Leslie, loving grandma of Greig, and Lianne, and great grandma of Lois, Caleb, Finlay, Zac and Holly.

HARRISON – Suddenly, but peacefully at home, Moneen, High Askomil, Campbeltown, on July 1, 2018, Alexandra McGregor McLellan (Sandra), in her 77th year, dearly beloved wife of Andy Harrison, much loved mum of Idamay, Andrew, Margaret, Barry and William, a loving granny of Christopher, Eilidh, Marshall, Hannah, Nikki, Erin, Andrew, Sandi and Josh and great granny of Lola and Logan.

MACLEAN – Peacefully, at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig, on July 2, 2018, Mary Christina MacLean, née Shaw, in her 90th year, late of 7c Campbell Street, Lochgilphead, beloved wife of the late Hector MacLean (ex ambulance driver), loving mother of Lorna and Eileen, respected mother-in-law of Allan and Walter, much loved nana to Iain, Linsey, Alister and Jennifer, and great nana. A dear sister and aunt to all the family. Funeral service will be held in the Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 11.30am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Flowers, or donations if desired to Ardfenaig Residential Home Comfort Fund.

MACNICOL – Suddenly, on the hill at Turnalt, Iain, 76, much loved husband to Anne and dad to Iain, June and Neil. Loving grandpa and father-in-law also. Good neighbour and dear friend to many.

MARTIN – Suddenly but peacefully, at the Lorne and Islands District General Hospital, Oban, on July 2, 2018, Catherine Galbraith Martin (Cathy), in her 72nd year, Dunmar Court, Oban, formerly of Machrimore Mill, Southend, dearly beloved daughter of the late Peggy and Dougie Martin, a loving sister, sister-in-law to Alex Galbraith and a loving aunt to Alister and Lesley. Funeral service will be held in Southend Church, on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 11.00am, thereafter to Keil Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Lorne Day Centre, Oban.

acknowledgements

MCGLYNN – Kevin, Fraser and Ryan would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their support and kindness following the loss of their dad, Fraser. Our heartfelt thanks go to all at Glenaray Ward for their kindness and care shown to Fraser in the last few months, to Rev John MacGregor and Rev Catriona Hood for the uplifting service, to Roddy, Fiona and team of Donald MacDonald for their caring and professional service and to Tarbert Hotel for their hospitality. Finally, sincere thanks to all who attended the service and graveside. The retiring collection and other funds raised £1,600 for Glenaray Ward.

WILSON – Gordon, Heather and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their support and kind expressions of sympathy received after the recent loss of their beloved mum, Isobel. Many thanks to all the staff at Campbeltown Hospital, particularly Dr Toledo, for both his medical and spiritual support, and to her special friend, Lisa, who always made her smile. We will never forget what you did for our mum. Thank you to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for professional and caring funeral arrangements, to Rev William Crossan for a comforting service, to David Gardner for lovely music, and to the Argyll Hotel for a lovely purvey. Sincere thanks to everyone who attended the church service and paid their respects at the graveside. A retiring collection raised £674 to be divided between the Lorne and Lowland Church and the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACAULAY/WILSON – In loving memory of our beloved Rhona, who passed away on July 4, 2017.

Loved, remembered and missed every day.

– From her loving family.