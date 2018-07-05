16-year-old charged over Alesha’s death on Bute

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A boy aged 16 has been charged by police in connection with the death of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

The Airdrie schoolgirl’s body was discovered in woodland near Rothesay on the morning of Monday July 2.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday July 6.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston said: ‘I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank Alesha’s family who have shown incredible bravery through what has been an unimaginable ordeal during these past few days.

‘I’d also like to thank local people for all their support and assistance during this major investigation on the island. The response to our appeals was significant both from those living here and the wider community of Scotland.

‘The people of the Isle of Bute have rallied together since Alesha was first reported missing on Monday morning and I would stress that social media speculation relating to members of the community is both misleading and inaccurate.

‘The family has also received considerable support from Alesha’s home town of Airdrie which was reflected in the memorial service held at her school.

‘It is understandable that recent events will have shocked communities across Scotland, no more so than on Bute and in Airdrie. Argyll and Bute and North Lanarkshire councils have services available for those who may have been affected.’