University to recognise decorated Tarbert soldier

A Tarbert soldier awarded the Military Cross for gallantry during the First World War is to be honoured, with his name being added to Glasgow University’s roll of honour.

Archibald Campbell Brown was born on March 4, 1886 in Tarbert – the son of James, the late village postmaster, and Margaret Brown, living at Dunalasdair, Tarbert.

Research by John Houston of the Scottish Military Research Group states he attended Tarbert High School then Glasgow University, matriculating in 1904/05, and graduating with a Master of Arts in 1906.

Archibald attended teacher training college and is commemorated on the Jordanhill Teacher Training College memorial.

He enlisted in the 17th Highland Light Infantry in September 1914 and served with the Expeditionary Force in France and Flanders in 1915.

After returning home in December 1916, he was gazetted second Lieutenant, 14th (Service) Bn., Princess Louise’s, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders on April 26, 1917.

After a period of training in England, second Lieutenant Brown went back to France that September, and was killed in action on April 20, 1918, aged 32.

He was awarded the MC (London Gazette, September 16, 1918) for gallant and distinguished service in the field.

An officer wrote: ‘He was one of the bravest men who joined Kitchener’s Army.’

His citation, dated September 13, 1918 read: ‘T./2nd Lt. Archibald Brown, Arg. & Suth’d Highrs, For conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty.

‘This officer, in command of a fighting patrol, was ordered to clear the enemy out of a strong point in an advanced trench.

‘On reaching the trench the patrol came under very heavy machine-gun fire; he at once dashed forward with his men and succeeded in putting three guns out of action, killing the teams, and bringing back a prisoner.

‘Though wounded, he continued to do duty during the remainder of the operations.’

Second Lieutenant Brown is buried at Agny-les-Duisans, Etaus near Arras, northern France.

As well as the Jordanhill memorial, second Lieutenant Brown is commemorated on the Tarbert Memorial.

Others being honoured alongside Archibald are a Scottish international rugby player, a doctor and a grocer’s son.

These men were among the fallen of the First World War whose names, until now, were missing from the University of Glasgow’s Roll of Honour.

Researchers at the university identified 19 additional names by using digital resources and confirmed their connection to the university using student records.

Now, 100 years after the war, their names will be carved in stone in the university Memorial Chapel, and their families invited to memorial services on Remembrance Sunday, on November 11, 2018.

Katie McDonald, researcher with the College of Arts, University of Glasgow, said: ‘We are still piecing together the stories behind the names of the fallen and ask anyone who has any information about them and any pictures of them to get in touch.

If you have any information or a family connection with Archibald Campbell Brown, you are invited to email the university at chaplaincy@glasgow.ac.uk or call 0141 330 5419.

To view the records the university holds on the fallen, contact archives@glasgow.ac.uk or call 0141 330 5515.

PICS:

Archibald Brown’s 1904-5 University of Glasgow matriculation slip. no_a27ArchibaldBrownGlasUni01

His name will be added to the list of the fallen in the university memorial chapel. no_a27ArchibaldBrownGlasUni03