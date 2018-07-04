Police arrest youth in connection with death of six-year-old on Bute

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A man has been arrested tonight on suspicion of the murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute.

Alesha, from Airdrie, was on the island to stay with relatives during the holidays.

She was reported missing around 6.25am on Monday July 2 and her body discovered in a wooded area in Ardbeg Road, Rothesay around 9am the same day.

Police said the man arrested is under 18 years old but released no further details.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston, said: ‘The response to our earlier public appeals has been significant. However, despite this evening’s major development I am still appealing for anyone who was in the Ardbeg Road area of Bute on Sunday night or in the early hours of Monday and who may have information about Alesha’s death to contact us.

‘Anyone who has CCTV at their home or business, or indeed any motorists with dashcam footage which might help with our investigation are also urged to get in touch.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room via 101 quoting reference 0695 of 2/7/2018.