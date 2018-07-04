Picts and Vikings in focus for Strachur youth drama club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Strachur Youth and Drama Club’s summer film school is back this year.

The young filmmakers are blazing a trail around the Cowal peninsula to create a historical adventure movie made up of early Celts, Picts, Scotti and Vikings.

Club founder Sheena Dowse said: ‘We are following the path of early settlers and telling their stories of faith, bravery, family and determination to survive in the breathtaking wilderness that was Scotland’s west coast 1,000 years ago.’

The programme gives opportunities to explore filmmaking, from the technicalities of visual and audio, to creating costumes or sets. With sound, lighting, make-up, camera operating and other general behind the scenes roles, there’s no shortage of things to get into.

The school is open to all young people ages six to 16 years with no previous experience necessary. Price per child is £60 for the week. Packed lunch and snacks need to be provided each day, plus a carer will need to be able to drop off and pick up each day.

Monday July 23 registration is 9am to 9.15 am in Strachur Memorial Hall.

Contact Sheena or Kirstie Dowse on 07833 714224, e-mail sheena.dowse@sky.com for more information.