Mid Argyll athletes compete in Perth

Eight young girls from Mid Argyll Athletic Club travelled to Perth to take part in the National Under 12 Super teams outdoor championships.

The local club entered two girls teams in a competition which attracted 48 teams from all parts of Scotland.

The girls A team, which consisted of twin sisters Jemma and Jorja MacDonald from Lochgilphead, Ruby Dunlop from Ardrishaig and Beth Johnstone from Tarbert, finished 31st overall. All four girls contributed valuable points, with Jemma excelling in the 75 metres sprint recording a time of 12.65 seconds. Jorja was the top Mid Argyll girl in the long jump reaching 3.03 metres and also had a respectable 10.55 metres throw with the 500g turbo javelin.

The girls B team finished ahead of the A team in 28th overall, mainly due to an excellent 14.25 metres javelin throw by Sophie Balkeen. This throw ensured fifth place overall for Sophie out of almost 200 girls and the points gained allowed the B team to finish above the A team. The A team finished only half a second ahead of the B team in the 4 x 100 metres relay. The B team consisted of Maisie Gilmour and Jodie Allan from Ardrishaig, Sophie Balkeen from Lochgair and Erin Naisby from Furnace.

The girls contest was won by Law and District.

This national competition was a great experience, not just for the young athletes competing in the big arena, but also for the supportive parents who provided transport on the day.