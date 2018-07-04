Man dies in quad bike accident

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A man has died after a quad bike accident on a farm near Ardfern.

The tragedy took place on the morning of Sunday July 1 on Turnalt Farm between Lochgilphead and Oban.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Around 7.50am on Sunday July 1, police received a report a 76-year-old man had died following a quad bike accident in a farm near Lochgilphead. Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.’