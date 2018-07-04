Argyll and Bute healthcare boss quits

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll’s top health and social care official has resigned.

Christina West’s decision to step down follows a call earlier this year by Argyll MSP Michael Russell for ‘genuine change at the very top’.

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) said: ‘We can confirm Christina West has resigned from her post of chief officer of the HSCP. She will be with us for another three months, during which time we will recruit for her replacement.’

The HSCP manages health and social care services in Argyll and Bute. In March, the chairman of its governing body, the Integrated Joint Board (IJB), Robin Creelman, apologised for the anxiety caused to staff and patients following an 11th hour decision to reject a secret list of cuts, following public outrage when it was leaked.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘Integration of health and social care has been one of the most significant changes in the public sector for decades. Under Christina’s leadership she leaves Argyll and Bute’s HSCP in a positive position to move forward, with plans in place to drive progress and improvement where needed.’