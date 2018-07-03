Turning a profit with added-value wind turbines

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Regular artistic contributor Ann Thomas from Tarbert this week turns her imagination to the growing presence of wind turbines in our countryside around Argyll.

Ann muses that they might be turned into tourist attractions along the lines of the London Eye, with the speed of rotation determined by the vagaries of the weather.

Could this be a potential source of added value and extra cash for our community wind turbines?